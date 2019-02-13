WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating a shooting on the 600-block of Gawin Drive in Warner Robins Wednesday afternoon.

The Warner Robins Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call on Gawin Drive around 2:30 p.m.

They say when the officers arrived, they found that several shots had been fired in the area.

A 24-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital.

The department says the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Dokes at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.