Man riding 4-wheeler killed in Monroe County accident

The sheriff's office says the driver had been out hunting and was crossing the road when he was hit
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man riding a four-wheeler was hit and killed Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 87 near Lassiter Road.

It says the driver of the four-wheeler had been out hunting and was crossing the road when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the four-wheeler died at the scene from his injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released yet and the accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

