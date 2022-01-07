2 arrested after man robbed, pistol-whipped at Macon convenience store

It happened Friday morning at Tom's Food Mart on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after they allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped a man Friday morning. According to a news release, it happened around 10:30 a.m. at Tom’s Food Mart on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.

It says a man pulled into the parking lot of the convenience store and a woman he knew got inside his car. She reportedly asked him for money as a man came up to the driver’s side door.

Investigators say the woman, 20-year-old Ashley Daley of Warner Robins, hit the driver while the man, 24-year-old Traevon Robinson, hit him with a gun. The pair then ran away after taking the driver’s cellphone and wallet.

The two were found and taken in custody, where they were interviewed and then charged.

Robinson is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery. Daley is charged with armed robbery and is being held for another agency. Both are being held without bond.