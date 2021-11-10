Man robs east Macon convenience store at knifepoint

It happened early Wednesday morning at Tanya's Food Market on Jeffersonville Road

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint.

According to a news release, it happened just after 1 a.m. at Tanya’s Food Market on Jeffersonville Road.

It was reported to deputies that a masked man with a knife walked in and demanded money from the store clerk. He ran off after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black face mask, black gloves, and red and white basketball shoes.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.