MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed man robbed a tool and equipment store Tuesday.

According to a news release, it happened at the Harbor Freight on Eisenhower Parkway around 2:30 p.m.

It was reported that a man walked in holding a gun, and then he demanded money from the clerk.

He ran off after getting an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the robbery.

He was around 6' tall and was wearing khaki pants, black shoes and a dark hoodie. He was also wearing a mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

