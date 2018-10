A man robbed a Macon hotel at gunpoint Monday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man walked into the Value Place Inn Lodge on Harrison Road just after 10 p.m.

He walked up to the counter, flashed a gun and demanded money. He took the cash and ran.

No one was injured.

The robber had dreadlocks and was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ