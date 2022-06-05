Man robs Macon Wendy's after jumping through drive-thru window

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Wendy's on Gray Highway just after midnight.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a man wearing all black and a mask went into the store by jumping through the drive-thru window.

He demanded money from the clerk with a gun.

After getting the money he ran from the store. No one was injured during this incident.

It happened at the Wendy’s located at 1073 Gray Highway.