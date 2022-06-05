Man robs Macon Wendy's after jumping through drive-thru window

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Wendy's on Gray Highway just after midnight.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a man wearing all black and a mask went into the store by jumping through the drive-thru window.
He demanded money from the clerk with a gun.
After getting the money he ran from the store. No one was injured during this incident.
It happened at the Wendy’s located at 1073 Gray Highway.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
