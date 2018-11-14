A man with a pistol robbed an adult store in Warner Robins just before midnight Wednesday.

According to Jennifer Parson with Warner Robins Police, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Starship on Watson Boulevard.

She says a man walked in, demanded money and ran away after getting an undisclosed amount.

No shots were fired, no one was injured and the robber is still on the loose.

The same location was previously the target of an armed robbery back in summer 2016.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

