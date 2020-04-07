Car allegedly runs red light in accident involving children on Shurling Drive in Macon

All who were involved in the accident are in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — A car accident involving three children happened around 10:30 a.m. in Macon.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened when 35-year-old Terwaska Lockett hit 32-year-old Terry Tuft, who ran a red light.

Lockett had three children in the car, two who received minor injuries. One 5-year-old child suffered injuries to the head.

The accident happened on Shurling Drive at New Clinton Road.

Tuft and the three children were taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center. Lockett was treated and released on scene.

At this time, all are in stable condition.

The accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

