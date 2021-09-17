Man sentenced on drug charges after bust at Laurens County 'trap house'

Agents said the drugs were being moved through a shack in Montrose that had a retail-like counter for deals

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Laurens County man was sentenced this week to more than 20 years in prison for his involvement in a drug ring.

According to a news release, 45-year-old Rodney Denson “RD” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute meth, cocaine, crack, and marijuana; as well as conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He will now spend the next 262 months in prison, along with a fine of $2,000 and three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Dubbed ‘The Hole,’ investigators went after a drug ring moving meth and cocaine around Laurens County as early as 2013.

Agents identified a shack in Montrose named ‘The Hole,’ as the house that was being used as a central distribution site, complete with a counter for drug sales.

Investigators executed search warrants, which yielded several pounds of meth, cocaine and marijuana; 24 guns; $37,000 in cash; around $90,000 worth of gold and silver; a stolen car; and two stolen generators.

Denson was indicted in Jan. 2020 along with seven others. Six of the seven have since pleaded guilty.

“By slamming the prison door on these illegal drug traffickers, we hope it sends a message to the citizens of Laurens County that we mean business in our pursuit of those who threaten the safety of our community,” said Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean. “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in our fight to remove violent, drug-dealing criminals from our neighborhoods.”