Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Baldwin County Army veteran

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An Acworth man will serve life in prison for shooting and killing a Milledgeville man in his yard last year.

A Baldwin County jury convicted 40-year-old Roy Pollard of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault Wednesday.

District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale says Pollard shot John Shane McAfee in Oct. 2020 as he was arriving home from work at the Tractor Supply in Milledgeville.

Barksdale says Pollard was angry because his girlfriend of nine years broke up with him and was dating McAfee.

The jury deliberated for about two hours, and Judge Amanda Petty sentenced Pollard to life without the possibility of parole.

The victim’s family told 13WMAZ back in 2020 that McAfee had recently moved from Cartersville to be closer to them. He spent four years in Korea with the Army.

“Absolutely a senseless thing. Somebody didn’t just affect one person’s life, he affected many lives,” said his cousin, Chris Popp.

McAfee’s family said they miss his sense of humor and how much he loved each of them.