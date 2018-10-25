A Houston County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of two 2017 murders at Jus One More in Warner Robins.

According to a release from District Attorney George Hartwig, the jury came to the guilty verdict on all eight counts against Travis Thomas after a three-day trial.

Case background: On March 2, 2017, Thomas aka ‘Shoota’ got in a fight with two brothers -- Jabrial Adams and Kenny Hart Jr. During the fight, Thomas pulled out a pistol and fatally shot the two men multiple times.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two men shot to death in Warner Robins bar

Thomas ran away from the scene and was arrested by US Marshals in South Carolina. He was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possessing a firearm during commission of a murder.

MORE INFO: Man wanted in Houston County for murder arrested in SC

The release from Hartwig’s office said Thomas was previously convicted of felony offenses in Florida in 2013.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole and an additional five years for use of a firearm during the killing.

Assistant District Attorney Ryan English said, “We hope that the family will now be able to find some closure and take pride in knowing that Thomas will never walk the streets in Houston County again.”

