Warner Robins man sentenced to life in prison for killing his grandmother

Jared Carter is convicted of stabbing his grandmother to death in summer 2018

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man found guilty of murdering his own grandmother was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

At a sentencing hearing, the charges of malice murder and felony murder were combined into one sentence due to a charge of aggravated assault.

33-year-old Jared Carter was ultimately sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years. He was also sentenced to five years for the charge of possession of a knife during commission of a crime.

He has 30 days to file an appeal or motion for a new trial.

CASE HISTORY

Carter was living with his grandmother, 81-year-old Valeria Mann, at her Willow Avenue home in summer 2018.

She reported that her grandson was verbally and emotionally abusive. Adult Protective Services asked WRPD to check on Mann a week before her death. She told a detective she did not want her grandson to get in trouble and asked him to return another time.

A week later, they returned and she was found dead after being stabbed in the chest.

At Carter’s trial, one of Mann’s friends testified against him saying Mann told them, “If anything happens to me, he did it.”

Reporter Kayla Solomon will have more from Thursday's sentencing hearing on 13WMAZ News at 6 and 11.