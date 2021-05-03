Milledgeville man sentenced to prison for pulling gun on Bibb deputies

He pleaded guilty to illegally owning the gun he pulled on deputies when they were taking him into custody for alleged car break-ins

MACON, Ga. — A Milledgeville man was sentenced to prison this week after being arrested in 2019 for trying to break into cars in downtown Macon.

According to a news release, 33-year-old Matthew Dixon will serve 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The release says Dixon was previously convicted of five counts of entering auto in Baldwin County Superior Court prior to the latest conviction.

CASE HISTORY

This case dates to Oct. 2019 when Bibb deputies received a report of someone trying to break into parked cars on Poplar Street in downtown Macon.

A deputy spotted a man, later identified as Dixon, who matched the description and tried to stop him. The news release says Dixon tried to pull out a pistol that was tucked into his pants and was Tased after ignoring verbal commands from deputies.

“This case represents how potentially dangerous a career criminal with a gun can be. Thanks to the good work of the Bibb deputy and the follow up by federal authorities, this felon will be off our streets for a few years,” said Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.