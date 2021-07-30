Man 'seriously injured' after high-speed chase in Monroe County ends in crash

The Locust Grove Police Department started the chase that went through Lamar and Monroe Counties.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man involved in a carjacking is "seriously injured" after crashing during a high-speed chase in Monroe County on Wednesday night.

According to GSP, it happened around 7 p.m.

The Locust Grove Police Department units began the chase of a pickup that was involved with a carjacking.

The chase went through Lamar County and entered Monroe County on I-75. Monroe County deputies joined in the pursuit.

An officer and the violator's vehicle made contact with each other, and the driver of the pickup crashed into the guardrail and overturned.

The crash happened on I-75 SB at mile marker 189.

The driver 18-year-old Anthony Webster was transported to Navicent Health Medical Center in Macon with serious injuries.