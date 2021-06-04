Man shot after car accident leads to fight in Warner Robins

One driver had a hammer, the other had a gun.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man was shot after a car accident turned into a fight near Todd Circle in Warner Robins on Friday.

According to a post by the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were sent to the intersection of Todd Circle at Kimberly Road in reference to two men fighting.

Before officers arrived, one of the men was shot. This happened around 5:30 p.m.

According to the post, one man had a hammer and the other had a gun. The fight started after one of the drivers got out and confronted the other driver.

The man who was shot was transported to Atrium Navicent in Macon for treatment. The other driver was detained by officers.