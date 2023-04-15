x
Man shot and hurt in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the 2900 block of Churchill Street
Credit: 13WMAZ

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office started investigating an aggravated assault on Saturday night, April 15, 2023, at 1:02 a.m. 

The report says it happened on the 2900 block of Churchill Street. 

Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputies responded where it happened and spoke with a 67-year-old man who was shot and hurt from a gunshot wound. Paramedics responded and sent the man to a medical facility for treatment. He was listed in stable condition for now. No one else was hurt during the incident.

This is a developing story, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available. 

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

