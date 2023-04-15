Man shot and hurt in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office started investigating an aggravated assault on Saturday night, April 15, 2023, at 1:02 a.m.
The report says it happened on the 2900 block of Churchill Street on April 15, 2023, at 1:02 a.m.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputies responded where it happened and spoke with a 67-year-old man who was shot and hurt from a gunshot wound. Paramedics responded and sent the man to a medical facility for treatment. He was listed in stable condition for now. No one else was hurt during the incident.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.