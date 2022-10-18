Man shot while trying to drive away after domestic dispute in Byron

The woman was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

BYRON, Ga. — A man was shot and injured in a domestic dispute in Byron late Monday night, according to a release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of White Road. A man and woman got into a fight, the woman fired multiple shots at the man as he was attempting to leave in his vehicle.

The man drove to Sudan Drive where he called for help. Peach County deputies found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition and being treated for his injuries.

The woman was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. The investigation is still active and additional charges are pending.

The names of the people involved have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Corporal Christopher Ross with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478)-541-2085.