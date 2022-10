It happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — A 50-year-old Macon man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Zebulon Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

50-year-old Eddie Lee Riddle was found dead inside his home at 5237 Zebulon Road.

This is still an ongoing investigation. 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.