Man shot and killed in Warner Robins home while playing video games

Friends say two men entered the home and started shooting.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A shooting in Warner Robins Friday night left one man dead and another injured.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to a home at 1305 Hartley Avenue just after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Deandre Pitts of Irwinton with gunshot wounds.

Pitts, along with two other friends, told officers they were in the home playing video games when two men entered the front door and began shooting.

They described the shooters as being approximately 6-foot tall and wearing all black with facial covering. They fled on foot afterwards.

A canine track was attempted, but results were unsuccessful.

Pitts was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, but died from his injuries.

One of the two friends was also hurt, not from a gunshot, but declined medical attention.