Man shot, killed on 4th Avenue in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened Saturday after 7 a.m. in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead Saturday morning after someone shot him in his home in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Macon.

That's on the edge of Pleasant Hill near downtown.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 7 a.m.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced 43-year-old Lemuel Wilson dead at the scene.

In a release, reports say that Wilson and a woman were in the home when an unknown person fired multiple shots into the residence.

The next of kin has been notified by Deputy Coroner Miley.

No one else was hurt during the incident.