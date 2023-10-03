Man shot, Bibb deputies investigating aggravated assault in Macon

In a release, they say it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault case after a man was shot near the intersection of Majestic Lane and Kings Park Circle in Macon.

It was reported that a 64-year-old male was walking near the intersection when he got into an argument with 43-year-old Keion Dondrea Freeman.

They say Freeman pulled a small caliber gun on the man and shot him once.

Freeman fled the scene before deputies could get there.

The man had a minor injury, and refused medical treatment. No one else was hurt during the incident.

The Sheriff's Office said the case is still under investigation, and details are preliminary.