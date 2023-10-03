Man shot, Bibb deputies investigating aggravated assault in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault case after a man was shot near the intersection of Majestic Lane and Kings Park Circle in Macon.
In a release, they say it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
It was reported that a 64-year-old male was walking near the intersection when he got into an argument with 43-year-old Keion Dondrea Freeman.
They say Freeman pulled a small caliber gun on the man and shot him once.
Freeman fled the scene before deputies could get there.
The man had a minor injury, and refused medical treatment. No one else was hurt during the incident.
The Sheriff's Office said the case is still under investigation, and details are preliminary.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.