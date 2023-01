This shooting is still under investigation.

DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Dexter on Wednesday.

They say deputies arrived to a home on Dublin Eastman Road after getting a call about a person shot.

According to a press release, Landon Manley and his father Greg got into an argument when Greg shot Landon.

Landon ran out of the house and into the yard where he was found by deputies and taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment.