Man shot by neighbor during fight at Warner Robins Dollar General

Police say the fight was the result of a previous "disagreement" between the two men

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 53-year-old man was shot in the leg Wednesday during a fight with his neighbor at a Warner Robins Dollar General.

According to a news release, the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Dollar General location at 106 Feagin Mill Road.

It was reported to officers that a 53-year-old man was shot in the leg by a 42-year-old man. The fight was reportedly the result of a previous disagreement they had, as they are neighbors.

The release says the 42-year-old man stayed at the scene and was taken to jail to be interviewed.

The shooting victim was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition.

Neither man was identified by police.