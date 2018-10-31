A teenager was shot and killed in east Macon Tuesday night.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the victim was 16-year-old Kendrick Davis. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just after midnight.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about shots fired on Warpath Road just before 11 p.m.

Sgt. Howard initially told reporters that Davis was still in critical condition - that was before doctors had pronounced him dead.

When deputies arrived, they found Davis with several gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

