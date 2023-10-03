Man shot by deputy in Fort Valley, Peach Sheriff says

It happened near the Marvin Garden Apartments on Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing story.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A man was shot by a deputy in Fort Valley during a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese.

Now, the GBI is stepping in to investigate.



According to the sheriff, it happened near the Marvin Garden Apartments on Atlantic Avenue in Fort Valley.

Deese tells 13WMAZ that the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but an armed man ran from the car into some nearby woods.

Deese said he did not know if the man fired shots at the deputy or what the condition of the man is at this time. The name of the deputy or the person shot has not been released.

Deese says that the deputy had no choice.

"He had to shoot him," Deese said.

This is a developing story. 13WMAZ will continue to provide updated information when it becomes available.

