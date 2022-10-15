Man shot in aggravated assault in Warner Robins

It happened on the 1100 block of Watson Boulevard, near Commercial Circle and American Deli.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A shooting in Warner Robins sent one man to the hospital this afternoon, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Warner Robins interim Chief of Police Wayne Fischer says they got a call around 2:07 p.m. that "two males had a verbal altercation."

Fischer said the men continued the verbal altercation near 1130 Watson Boulevard.

It happened near Commercial Circle and American Deli.

Lt. Eric Grossman said there was a call of shots fired, and that they were still investigating.

At that time, he said one man was sent to Atrium Health Navicent for a gunshot wound.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting, and the other man is being interviewed by the police.

The name of the victim has not been released, as the family members have not been notified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Chad Pierce at 478-302-5393.

This is still a developing story, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.