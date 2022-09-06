Man shot in attempted robbery in Warner Robins, police say

Investigators say it happened in the area around Wellborn Road and Virginia Dare Drive.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man was shot Thursday afternoon in what Houston County Sheriff's Office investigators believe was an attempted robbery.

According to Lt. Ron Brainard, it happened around noon near Wellborn Road and Virginia Dare Drive, though the 911 call came in from the parking lot of the Walmart on Booth Road.

Brainard says the victim was shot in the leg and taken to a Macon hospital. The Houston County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Tyler Holland.

Brainard says detectives will be in the area conducting their investigation. Anyone with information can call Houston County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joe Middlebrooks at (478) 542-2085.