MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after a man was shot on Napier Avenue Sunday afternoon.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at an unknown location on the road around 1:35 p.m.

The release says a 27-year-old man was shot once in the chest. The sheriff's office did not release his name.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is in critical condition, the release says.

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

The release says there is no information on the suspect at this time, and investigators are unable to speak with the victim, because he is being treated for his injuries.

This shooting is still under investigation, according to the release.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

