Man shot in Cordele, suspect arrested

CORDELE, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Cordele according to a press release from the Cordele Police Department.
They say it happened around 4 p.m. when officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1000 Block of Seven Springs Drive in Drayton Apartments.
When officers arrived they found a a man shot.
Witnesses on scene identified the shooter as 20-year-old Patrick Izell Ellis Jr. Ellis fled on foot before officers arrived, the press release says.
Later in the evening, Ellis was found and arrested in Sunset Homes by Crisp County Deputies around 5:30 pm. Ellis had previous outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations have been notified and will take charge of the case.
This case is still an active investigation and we ask anyone with additional information about this incident to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921, or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2920, the GBI Region 3 Office at 229.931.2439 or the GBI Tipline 1.800.597.8477, or your nearest Law Enforcement Agency.