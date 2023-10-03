Man in critical condition after being shot in Macon gas station parking lot

It happened Sunday just before 2 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Macon gas station on Sunday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened Exxon Gas Station at 3484 Napier Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Two men got into a fight in the gas station parking lot and someone began shooting.

A 20-year-old man was hit in his upper body and taken to the Atrium Health Navicent. He is listed in critical condition.

No one else was hurt during the shooting. The cause of the shooting is still being investigated.