MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Kelsi Sinclair.

They say he is listed in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.