Man shot in the leg on Montpelier Avenue in Macon

They say it happened around 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 2760 Montpelier Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — A man was hit in the leg by a bullet in the 2700 Block of Montpelier Avenue on Friday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported that a 30-year-old man was standing in the lot when shots were fired. The man was hit in the leg.

He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, and is in stable condition.

No one else was injured during the incident. Investigtors are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

The Sheriff's office says that there is no information on a suspect yet, and the case is still under investigation.