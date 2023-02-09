Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work

Sheriff Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of Harmony road, Old Phoenix road and Georgia 44.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,

They need your help in finding the shooter.

67-year-old Ralph Rella, was coming from work and driving South along Georgia Route 44 to Forsyth when a white car pulled up behind him and then moved alongside of his.

Somebody in the car fired shots into Rella's car.

One of the bullets passed through the driver side window and hit Rella in the arm.

Sheriff Sills says the gunman fired multiple times and then sped on down the road.

Rella continued to drive himself to Putnam General Hospital, where he was treated and transported by ambulance to a hospital in Macon.

The sheriff said there are nine bullet holes in Rella's car, made by either a 9mm or a .40 caliber handgun.