Man shot in his truck at corner of Cowan Street and Smith Street

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot while in his truck at the corner of Cowan Street and Smith Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. that a person was shot.

When they arrived to the scene, the man was in his pickup truck and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown, of Macon.

His family has been notified by coroner Luanne Stone.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.