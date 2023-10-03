Man shot, killed at Washington County home

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says deputies arrived and found a woman giving him first aid.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County man was shot and killed in a home early Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Joel Cochran.

Cochran said it happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on South Washington Crossing in Tennille.

The sheriff says when deputies arrived, a woman was giving 40-year-old Charvis Lawrence first aid.

Despite the efforts to save him, Lawrence passed away.

No further details are available at this time.