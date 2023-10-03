x
Man shot, killed at Washington County home

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says deputies arrived and found a woman giving him first aid.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A  Washington County man was shot and killed in a home early Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Joel Cochran.

Cochran said it happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on South Washington Crossing in Tennille.

The sheriff says when deputies arrived, a woman was giving 40-year-old Charvis Lawrence first aid.

Despite the efforts to save him, Lawrence passed away.  

No further details are available at this time.

Cochran said deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are still investigating what led up to Lawrence's death.

