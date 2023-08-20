Man shot, killed in downtown Macon early Sunday morning

Bibb County deputies say he was in a fight and was shot, before he died at the hospital.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Poplar Street regarding someone shot.

They found 30-year-old Robert Evans who had been shot, and transported him to a local hospital where he died.

Witnesses said Evans was involved in an altercation and he was shot at several times.

A second man was walking on the sidewalk and was hit by one of the shots, and he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.