Man shot, killed outside vacant Macon duplex

37-year-old Christopher Abram was pronounced dead around 4 a.m., according to Coroner Leon Jones.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened outside of a vacant duplex located in the 2800 block of Elpis Street.

The shooting was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 3 a.m.

37-year-old Christopher Abram was found dead outside of the duplex. According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, next of kin has been notified.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.