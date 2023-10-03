Man shot in Telfair County while hitting man with bat, GBI says

29-year-old Rodney Harris was found shot in Lumber City early Friday morning. Two others were also shot, but they are suffering minor injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that someone shot and killed a man in Telfair County early Friday morning. But the press release leaves many questions unanswered.

Investigators found 29-year-old Richard Harris at 690 Big Horse Creek Road in Lumber City. Investigators believe Harris appeared to have been shot while hitting a man with a baseball bat.

The Telfair County 911 dispatch center received a call at around 12:20 a.m. saying someone shot Harris.

The man he hit shot and killed Harris, the GBI said. Harris was pronounced dead when authorities arrived.

Two other people were shot during the fight, but the GBI says that they suffered minor injuries. So far, they say there are no arrests.

The GBI's press release did not provide any information about what led to the fight. We asked the GBI for more information about what preceded the shooting.

According to Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson, the sheriff's office requested the GBI's assistance because there was a death involved.

The GBI says that the investigation is still going on. If you have any information about the shooting, they ask that you contact the GBI's Regional Investigative Office in Eastman. Their number is 479-374-6988.

The GBI also accepts anonymous tips. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 1-800-597-8477. You can also submit a tip online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or on their "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

The GBI says that, once the investigation is finished, the case will be given to the Oconee District Attorney to review.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.