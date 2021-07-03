Man shot to death during fight at west Macon home

It happened early Saturday morning at a home on Dawn Street

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death in west Macon early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, it happened in the 3600-block of Dawn Street around 5:30 a.m.

It was reported to deputies that the 31-year-old victim went to his ex-girlfriend’s home and got into a fight with her.

Her sister’s boyfriend got involved and tried to end the fight, leading to the two men getting into a fight of their own.

There was a struggle over a gun during the fight that ended with the 31-year-old being fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured and the man’s name is not being released yet pending notification of his next of kin.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says this is Macon-Bibb's 29th homicide this year.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.