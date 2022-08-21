Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon

A 40-year-old man was hit and transported to the hospital on Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jefferson Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m.

In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area.

When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been hit once.

He was taken to Atrium Health, and is in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The name of the man and what caused the shots fired are still unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.