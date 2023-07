It happened around 4 p.m. on Friday.

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Sanford Avenue near Gray Highway on Friday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 4 p.m., and one man was injured during the shooting.

The sheriff's office says his injuries are non-life threatening.

They say the incident is still under investigation.