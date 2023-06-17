Man shot in the head on the 300 block of Iverness avenue at Galan Way

Warner Robins Police say it happened around 10 p.m. on Friday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police were called to a shooting between two parties on the 300 block of Iverness Avenue at Galan Way on Friday.

In a press release, Warner Robins Police say it happened around 10 p.m.

Reports say a third party had been shot in the street, and officers got to the scene around 10:17 p.m. and immediately gave medical attention to the victim.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent for a gunshot wound to the head.

They are in critical condition.

Two people that called 911 are cooperating with the investigation.

The release says there are indications that the parties involved in the shooting know each other, and this was not a random incident.

The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for information on a dark color sedan that was seen in the area of the shooting.

The case is an ongoing investigation, and names are being withheld until further information is available.

Detective T. DelGiorno (478-3032-5380) is the lead investigator of the case. If you have any information, you can call his number or Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.