Man drives himself to hospital after being shot on Triple Hill Drive overnight

MACON, Ga. — A man is in stable condition after being involved in a shooting on Triple Hill Drive and Houston Avenue overnight.
According to a press release from Bibb County Sheriffs Office, they got a call around 11:41 p.m. on Friday night about a shooting.
While heading to the scene, deputies were informed that a 41-year-old man had been shot, and had driven himself to Atrium Health Navicent.
They say a party was reported at the scene of the shooting, and during the party an argument broke out between two people.
One pulled out a gun and started shooting.
The 41-year-old man was not reported to be a part of the argument, but was hit by a residual shot.
The man is listed in stable condition.
The incident is still under investigation. 13WMAZ will update this story with any additional information as it is released.