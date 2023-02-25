x
Man drives himself to hospital after being shot on Triple Hill Drive overnight

He is listed in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in stable condition after being involved in a shooting on Triple Hill Drive and Houston Avenue overnight.

According to a press release from Bibb County Sheriffs Office, they got a call around 11:41 p.m. on Friday night about a shooting.

While heading to the scene, deputies were informed that a 41-year-old man had been shot, and had driven himself to Atrium Health Navicent.

They say a party was reported at the scene of the shooting, and during the party an argument broke out between two people.

One pulled out a gun and started shooting. 

The 41-year-old man was not reported to be a part of the argument, but was hit by a residual shot.

The man is listed in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation. 13WMAZ will update this story with any additional information as it is released.

