Man drives himself to hospital after being shot on Triple Hill Drive overnight

MACON, Ga. — A man is in stable condition after being involved in a shooting on Triple Hill Drive and Houston Avenue overnight.

According to a press release from Bibb County Sheriffs Office, they got a call around 11:41 p.m. on Friday night about a shooting.

While heading to the scene, deputies were informed that a 41-year-old man had been shot, and had driven himself to Atrium Health Navicent.

They say a party was reported at the scene of the shooting, and during the party an argument broke out between two people.

One pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The 41-year-old man was not reported to be a part of the argument, but was hit by a residual shot.

The man is listed in stable condition.