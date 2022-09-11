Macon man shot in attempted armed robbery

Bibb Deputies talked to a 32-year-old man that said he was walking to his car when a man with a gun demanded items from him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man was victim to an attempted robbery early Sunday morning near the Tubman Museum.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in around 1:30 a.m., and responded to Atrium Health Navicent in regards to a person shot.

Deputies talked to a 32-year-old man that said he was walking to his car when a man with a gun demanded items from him.

He then shot him.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, and he's now listed in stable condition.

There is no information about the suspect at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.