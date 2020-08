A man was shot in the stomach late Saturday night, according to Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers.

ABBEVILLE, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after someone shot him in the stomach overnight in Abbeville.

According to Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers, Abbeville Police and Wilcox Sheriff's departments responded to the scene.

The GBI is also assisting in the case.

The name of the victim has not been released yet and his condition is unknown at this time.