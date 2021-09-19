Man shot several times at a Warner Robins home

Police are interviewing a person of interest.

MACON, Ga. — Warner Robins Police is investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man hurt Sunday evening.

According to a media release, it happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home located on 121 Arnold Boulevard.

They say a suspect who knew the victim shot him several times.

The victim went to Atrium Health Navicent, where he's listed in stable condition.

Police described the scene as "chaotic," with witnesses not cooperating.

Officers are currently interviewing a person of interest.