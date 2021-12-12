x
Man shot in the leg in Crawford County

A call came in at 12:32 a.m. about a person being shot on the 6800 block of Sandy Point Road.
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot in Crawford County Saturday night according to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. 

A call came in at 12:32 a.m. about a person being shot on the 6800 block of Sandy Point Road. 

Upon the deputies arrival, they found 31-year-old Michael Bryant Smith who was shot in the leg. 

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

This is an ongoing investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of this incident.

