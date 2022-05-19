Man shot to death at Baconsfield apartment complex identified

The fatal shooting marks Bibb's 5th homicide in May, and 24th this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Baconsfield.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the call came in from the River Park Apartments at 720 Tidewater Circle around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Jones says the man, later identified as 33-year-old Keonta Rouse, was shot several times and found dead in front of building #30.

The fatal shooting marks Macon-Bibb's 24th homicide of 2022, and fifth so far this month.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.