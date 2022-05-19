Man shot to death at Baconsfield apartment complex identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Baconsfield.
According to Coroner Leon Jones, the call came in from the River Park Apartments at 720 Tidewater Circle around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
Jones says the man, later identified as 33-year-old Keonta Rouse, was shot several times and found dead in front of building #30.
The fatal shooting marks Macon-Bibb's 24th homicide of 2022, and fifth so far this month.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING