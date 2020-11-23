Man shot to death at west Macon apartment complex

Deputies got to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound lying outside of his car

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night.

According to a news release, it happened at the Riverbend Apartments on Mercer University Drive around 7 p.m.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying outside of his vehicle.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he later died.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting and the victim has not been identified yet.